Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RXEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexel currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

