FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $175.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

