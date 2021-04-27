Comparing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 132.01%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30%

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 6.76 $560,000.00 $0.01 352.00 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.