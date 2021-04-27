Critical Comparison: Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Signature Bank pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 13 1 2.94 Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus target price of $217.47, indicating a potential downside of 13.99%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.53%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 25.40% 10.39% 0.88% Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $1.94 billion 6.98 $588.93 million $10.86 23.28 Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 4.73 $19.50 million $1.70 14.62

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, pay check protection loans, main street lending program loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 36 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, including Connecticut, and in California and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 29 banking offices in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York; and loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, and Pennsylvania. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

