Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UMICY stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

