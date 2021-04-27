Raymond James Increases Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$8.34 and a 1 year high of C$15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.94.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

