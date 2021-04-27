Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$43.78 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.15 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

