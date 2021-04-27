Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.65.

LB stock opened at C$43.01 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$43.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

