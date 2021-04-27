Winpak (TSE:WPK) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC lowered shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$52.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Winpak in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

WPK opened at C$43.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$50.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.56.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

