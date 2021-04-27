Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.62-1.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.58 to $1.68 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.