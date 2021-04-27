Limelight Networks (LLNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.