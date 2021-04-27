Ares Management (ARES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARES opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

