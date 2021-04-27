Contrasting Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.48 $18.96 million N/A N/A Capstead Mortgage $322.97 million 1.93 -$35.34 million $0.50 12.84

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstead Mortgage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% Capstead Mortgage -52.33% 11.77% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstead Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Capstead Mortgage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

