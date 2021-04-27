Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDSCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

