Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SZEVF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Suez has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

