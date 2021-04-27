Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SZEVF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Suez has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

About Suez

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

