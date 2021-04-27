Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

