Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

