Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.