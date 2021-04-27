Robert W. Baird Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $444.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $413.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.46. Pool has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.