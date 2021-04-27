Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

