Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MERC. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

