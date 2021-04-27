Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.24

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $10.38. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 655,411 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.