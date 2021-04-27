KeyCorp Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

VZ opened at $56.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

