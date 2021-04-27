Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$460.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$465.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$444.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The firm has a market cap of C$61.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

