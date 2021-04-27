Analysts Offer Predictions for Barclays PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

BCS opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

