BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $27.80. BAE Systems shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1,369,801 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

