Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 37,691 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

