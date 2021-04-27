Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

