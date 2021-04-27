Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

