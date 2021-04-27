JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €610.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €547.82 ($644.49).

