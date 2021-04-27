Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.