Cowen (COWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cowen stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

