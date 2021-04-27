Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

TSE:TRI opened at C$114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.22. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$89.89 and a 12 month high of C$116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 in the last three months.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

