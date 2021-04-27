Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$143.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.94. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$117.25 and a 1-year high of C$148.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

