Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

