Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

