DA Davidson Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $243.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

