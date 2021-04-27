Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

