Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Boosted by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

