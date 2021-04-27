NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

