Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.71 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

LAD opened at $387.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.84 and its 200 day moving average is $326.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

