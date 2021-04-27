Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

