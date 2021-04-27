Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPOT opened at $298.02 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

