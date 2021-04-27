M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.