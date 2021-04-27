Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

BPFH stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.