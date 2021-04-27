Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.