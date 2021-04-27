Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

ERIC stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

