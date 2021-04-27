CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.