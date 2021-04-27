Zacks Investment Research Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.