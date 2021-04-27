Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. 17,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 10,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

